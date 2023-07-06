2023 Canada Open | Lakshya Sen thrashes world no. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, PV Sindhu wins too

Sen will compete against Brazilian Ygor Coelho, while two-time Olympian Sindhu will play Natsuki Nidaira of Japan. However, B Sai Praneeth's tournament was over after his 12-21, 17-21 defeat against Coelho. In the women's singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also lost in the opening round, falling to Supanida Katethong of Thailand 12-21, 3-21.