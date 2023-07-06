More Options

2023 Canada Open | Lakshya Sen thrashes world no. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, PV Sindhu wins too

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

After defeating their respective opponents in straight games in the BWF World Tour Super 500 competition, renowned Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open.

Sen had to work extremely hard to upset second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles competition 21-18 21-15, while Sindhu, seeded fourth, breezed into the next round with an easy 21-16 21-9 victory over Canada's Talia NG in her women's singles opening match on Wednesday night.

Sen will compete against Brazilian Ygor Coelho, while two-time Olympian Sindhu will play Natsuki Nidaira of Japan. However, B Sai Praneeth's tournament was over after his 12-21, 17-21 defeat against Coelho. In the women's singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also lost in the opening round, falling to Supanida Katethong of Thailand 12-21, 3-21.

Later on in the day, the team of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be in action against the second-seeded Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

