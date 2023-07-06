2023 Canada Open | Lakshya Sen thrashes world no. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, PV Sindhu wins too
(GEtty)
After defeating their respective opponents in straight games in the BWF World Tour Super 500 competition, renowned Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Canada Open.
Sen had to work extremely hard to upset second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles competition 21-18 21-15, while Sindhu, seeded fourth, breezed into the next round with an easy 21-16 21-9 victory over Canada's Talia NG in her women's singles opening match on Wednesday night.
Sen will compete against Brazilian Ygor Coelho, while two-time Olympian Sindhu will play Natsuki Nidaira of Japan. However, B Sai Praneeth's tournament was over after his 12-21, 17-21 defeat against Coelho. In the women's singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also lost in the opening round, falling to Supanida Katethong of Thailand 12-21, 3-21.
Later on in the day, the team of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be in action against the second-seeded Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.