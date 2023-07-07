Canada Open 2023 | Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu enter quarter-finals
(PTI)
Top Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu entered the quarter-finals of the Canada Open Super 500 event on Friday. While Sindhu got a walkover from Japan's Natsuki Nidaira, Sen won comfortably 21-15, 21-11 over Brazil's Ygor Coelho in 31 minutes.
Now Sindhu will be up against 2022 Indonesia Masters champion Gao Fang Jie of China, who is the latest sensation in the women's singles circuit. Sen, a world championship bronze medalist, will take on Belgium's Julien Carraggi. He has been finally regaining some form, in what has been a horrendous year for him, where he has been down with illnesses.
The world no. 19 has a lot to do in this Olympic qualification period as he has slipped in the rankings considerably. The competition at the top is getting tougher for him day by day. But the Indian is fully capable of making a comeback, and would be aiming to get in the top 10 as soon as possible.
On the other hand, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala couldn't cross the pre-quarterfinal stage, going down 9-21, 11-21 to Indonesian second seed and world number 7 Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.