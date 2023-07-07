Team India off to winning start at Badminton Asia Junior Championships, beat Bangladesh 5-0

Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty continued the winning streak with dominant performances in their respective matches. In the girls’ singles match, Tara showed her class and completely outclassed her opponent Smrity Rajbongshi with an impressive score of 21-2, 21-7. In the boys’ singles category, Ayush Shetty displayed his skillset and prowess on the court as he defeated his opponent Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.