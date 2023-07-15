US Open | Lakshya Sen beats Sankar Subramaniam in quarters, PV Sindhu
(Getty)
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made it to the semis of the US Open 2023 after posting a win over compatriot Sankar Subramaniam in the quarter-finals on Saturday. On the other hand, PV Sindhu lost to China's Gao Fang Jie in straight games 20-22, 13-21.
Lakshya won his match 21-10, 21-17, which ended Sankar's dream run. Lakshya will now face Li Shi Feng of China, who he beat in the finals of the Canada Open last week. Lakshya was extremely confident in his rallies and it showed in the final match statistics as he won 42 rallies while Sankar Muthusamy could manage only 27 in a contest that lasted 38 minutes.
In the women's singles, Sindhu lost to WR-36 and looked out of form. She could not play long rallies against the Chinese opponent. She looked weak at the net and could smash properly. Earlier, Sindhu had defeated Korea's Sung Shuo Yun to secure a place in the quarterfinals.
Other Indians could not do much in the tournament and crashed out in the first round itself.
Lakshya triumphed in an all 🇮🇳 encounter, entered consecutive semifinal 🤩👏#USOpen2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/5uEkOp4ENN— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 15, 2023