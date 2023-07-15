US Open | Lakshya Sen beats Sankar Subramaniam in quarters, PV Sindhu

Lakshya won his match 21-10, 21-17, which ended Sankar's dream run. Lakshya will now face Li Shi Feng of China, who he beat in the finals of the Canada Open last week. Lakshya was extremely confident in his rallies and it showed in the final match statistics as he won 42 rallies while Sankar Muthusamy could manage only 27 in a contest that lasted 38 minutes.