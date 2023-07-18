Emotional PV Sindhu vows to come back stronger

The former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist is still seeking her first victory of the year, more than halfway through. After losing in consecutive games to China's Gao Fang Jie, the world's No. 17 player was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

"This loss has left a significant emotional impact on me, especially considering the challenging and demanding year I've had," Sindhu wrote on her Twitter. "It's disheartening to experience a disappointing defeat after each successful tournament. However, I am determined to channel my emotions into redoubling my efforts and making the remainder of the year truly remarkable," she added.

Sindhu has missed a few World Tour events this year, but she was an integral part of India's bronze-medal victory at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Doha in February. Her best finish so far this year was a distant second place at the Madrid Masters Super 300 competition in April.

Before losing to Jie in the US Open's last eight, Sindhu advanced to the semifinals of the Canada Open earlier this month and appeared to be in good health. However, she fell to world no. 1 Akane Yamauchi.

"My US Open journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where I faced the talented Gao Fang Jie. Despite having previously defeated her in Canada, she outplayed me in straight sets this time, making effective use of my weaknesses.

"I must commend her for being fully prepared and delivering an impressive performance. Next time I face you Gao, should be a battle," Sindhu wrote.

Before winning the Canada Open, the 27-year-old praised her countrywoman Lakshya Sen, who battled this season as a result of the aftereffects of a nose operation.

"I want to express my genuine happiness for Lakshya, who has been performing exceptionally well despite the difficulties he has faced. Witnessing his strong performances has been truly inspiring." Next up for Sindhu is this week's Korea Open Super 500 in Yeosu.

"As I look ahead, I am eagerly anticipating the upcoming competitions in Korea and Japan. I will continue to push forward, driven by the unwavering support and encouragement of Indian fans everywhere I go.

"Your support means the world to me, and I am deeply grateful for it."