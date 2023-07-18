Satwiksairaj Rankireddy becomes Guinness World Record holder, records fastest shot at 565 km/h

Even though India has started producing world-class athletes in a number of major sports over the years, but still there seems to be a gap for them to become world-record holders. But shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy seems to have changed that, as he now becomes a player with the fastest shot.

