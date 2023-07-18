Satwiksairaj Rankireddy becomes Guinness World Record holder, records fastest shot at 565 km/h
(AFP)
Even though India has started producing world-class athletes in a number of major sports over the years, but still there seems to be a gap for them to become world-record holders. But shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy seems to have changed that, as he now becomes a player with the fastest shot.
The world no.3 player along with Chirag Shetty, recorded a speed of 565 km/h (about 351 mph) and is now a Guinness World Record for the same. On the other hand, Malaysia's Tan Pearly won the record for the fastest shot by a female at 438 km/h.
Prior to Satiwk, Malaysia's Tan Boon Heong held the previous record at 493km/h. Meanwhile, these shots were conducted in an environment where such high speeds could be achieved. In a match though, India's Lakshya Sen became the shuttler with the fastest smash.
During the Canada Open final against Li Shi Feng, he recorded a speed of 420 kmph in one of his shots, breaking all the records.
Now in 2023 we have the new record for the fastest smash (Men's Singles) in BWF competition!— Kemto (@akemasyraf) July 18, 2023
Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 unleashed a 420 kph smash during the final of Canada Open 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9vjNNgGztK