More Options

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy becomes Guinness World Record holder, records fastest shot at 565 km/h

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy becomes Guinness World Record holder, records fastest shot at 565 km/h

32

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

|

(AFP)

Even though India has started producing world-class athletes in a number of major sports over the years, but still there seems to be a gap for them to become world-record holders. But shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy seems to have changed that, as he now becomes a player with the fastest shot.

The world no.3 player along with Chirag Shetty, recorded a speed of 565 km/h (about 351 mph) and is now a Guinness World Record for the same. On the other hand, Malaysia's Tan Pearly won the record for the fastest shot by a female at 438 km/h.

Prior to Satiwk, Malaysia's Tan Boon Heong held the previous record at 493km/h. Meanwhile, these shots were conducted in an environment where such high speeds could be achieved. In a match though, India's Lakshya Sen became the shuttler with the fastest smash.

During the Canada Open final against Li Shi Feng, he recorded a speed of 420 kmph in one of his shots, breaking all the records.

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all