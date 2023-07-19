Korea Open 2023 | PV Sindhu's worrying decline continues, loses in first round
(AFP)
It was yet another poor day for India's star shuttler PV Sindhu as she lost in the first round of the Korea Open on Wednesday. The double Olympic medalist lost to Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu-Po, the WR-22, in three games 18-21, 21-10, 13-21, in a contest that lasted 58 minutes.
This would mean that the WR-17 Indian would further slip in the rankings, in the Olympic qualification year which could really hamper with her chances. Apart from that, she looks low on fitness and skill both, far away from her best.
On the other hand, Priyanshu Rajawat, who has been impressive this year, progressed to the second round as he won in straight games against Choi Ji Hoon in the men's singles competition. The WR-32 beat Choi 21-15, 21-19 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan.
The mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor, who had won the Victor Denmark Masters, made it to the second round with a 21-17, 21-17 win over the Philippines Alvin Morada and Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo. They will now be up against Chinese fourth seeds Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.
But apart from this, it was a disappointing day for the other Indian shuttlers. Kiran George lost to Chinese Taipei's WR-29 Wang Tzu Wei 17-21, 9-21 in another men's singles match. Aakarshi Kashyap, Tasnim Mir, Mithun Manjunath, and Ashmita Chaliha -- all lost meekly.
The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand got a walkover from the Stoeva sisters.