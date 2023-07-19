PV Sindhu slips to world no. 17, her lowest in a decade
(Getty)
The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu dropped five spots on Tuesday to land at WR-17 in the most recent BWF global rankings as a result of inconsistent play. She has had trouble putting together a run of victories in a week ever since coming back from a five-month injury layoff.
Sindhu, a former world no. 2, has 49,480 points in 14 competitions after suffering a stress fracture on her ankle during her title-winning run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She hasn't placed this low in more over ten years. She was placed 17th the previous time it happened in January 2013. After reaching a career-high world number two in April 2016, she has been among the top 10 since then.
With the Olympic qualifying season ending in April of next year, Sindhu will be hoping to get going soon, especially now that she has secured the services of former All-England champion and Malaysian coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim.
The Madrid Spain Masters final was Sindhu's best finish of the year. She was in the semis at the Malaysia Masters and the Canada Open and lost in the quarterfinals of the US Open. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth remained static at WR-12 and WR-20, respectively. HS Prannoy dropped by one, to the 10th spot in the global rankings.
Saina Nehwal dropped five spots to 36th in the world. India's top-ranked shuttlers in the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, still rank third in the world. There were no Indians in the top 25 in mixed doubles, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, among others, dropped a spot to be in the 19th rank in women's doubles.