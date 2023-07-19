PV Sindhu slips to world no. 17, her lowest in a decade

Sindhu, a former world no. 2, has 49,480 points in 14 competitions after suffering a stress fracture on her ankle during her title-winning run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She hasn't placed this low in more over ten years. She was placed 17th the previous time it happened in January 2013. After reaching a career-high world number two in April 2016, she has been among the top 10 since then.