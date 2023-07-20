Korea Open 2023 | Only Satwik/Chirag left in the fray as others crash out
(Getty)
Indian shuttlers' woes continued on the second day of the Korea Open 2023 as none of them managed to win their second round matches on Thursday. Only left in the fray is the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who will play their match later in the day.
It all started with WR-10 HS Prannoy losing to Chinese Taipei's Lee CY 15-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the pre-quarters match. Then it was the turn of in-form Priyanshu Rajawat, who went down against the top seed of the tournament, Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-18, 17-21 in three games. Although he showed a lot of promise but was not able to close the match against the WR-4.
In the women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost meekly to Korea's Baek HN and Lee SH 11-21, 4-21. In the mixed doubles, the new team of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor lost against China's Feng YZ and Huang DP 15-21, 12-21.
Earlier on Wednesday, the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Tasnim Mir, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, and Malvika Bansod had crashed in the first round of the tournament. Only the team of Satik and Chirag are left to play the pre-quarters against China's He JT and Zhou HD.