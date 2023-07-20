Korea Open 2023 | Only Satwik/Chirag left in the fray as others crash out

It all started with WR-10 HS Prannoy losing to Chinese Taipei's Lee CY 15-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the pre-quarters match. Then it was the turn of in-form Priyanshu Rajawat, who went down against the top seed of the tournament, Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-18, 17-21 in three games. Although he showed a lot of promise but was not able to close the match against the WR-4.