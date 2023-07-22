Satwik/Chirag enter finals of Korea Open 500, beat world no. 2 Chinese team
(AFP)
The Indian men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the finals of the Korea Open 500 tournament on Saturday after they beat the Chinese duo of Liang WK and Wang C 21-15, 24-22. It was complete domination by the Indians as they wrapped up the match in two games.
It all started in an emphatic fashion for the Indians as they pocketed the first game without breaking a sweat. Even though the scores were tied at 8-8 at one point, from there on Satwik and Chirag accelerated. The shots from the Chinese were going out of bounds and the Indians made the most of it.
However, it was the second game where the world No. 2 Chinese pair started to show their class. Despite being down 9-14, they made a comeback in the match and gave the Indians a run for their money. Both the teams fought till the very end of the game ever since the scores were tied at 18-18. But the Indian duo held their nerve and went on to win the match; their first against Wang and Liang.
Meanwhile, this is their third final of the year on the BWF circuit, to go with a final win at the Badminton Asia Championships. They had won the Swiss Open 300, and then also went on to pocket the title at Indonesia Open 1000.