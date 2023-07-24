WATCH | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty woo crowd with 'Gangnam Style' dance after Korea Open triumph
(BAI Media/Twitter)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Indian men's doubles pair have been nothing short of sensational this year, and on Sunday won their fourth title of the year at Korea Open 500. This year they won the Swiss Open, followed by Badminton Asia Championships, and then Indonesia Open.
In the final of the Korea Open, they beat the WR-1 Indonesian pair of Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in three games 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 in a little over an hour. After losing the first game, where they looked a little out of sorts, the Indians were in total control.
Initially, in the first game, Satwik/Chirag were slow off the blocks and were trailing 9-18. But the very fact they got another eight points after that, helped them in making a comeback.
But that was not even the highlight of the match. In fact, it only occurred when the duo had won the title. In their trademark style after a title win, the Indians wooed the fans with their dance, this time on the superhit PSY song 'Gangnam Style'.
Here is the video of the same:
