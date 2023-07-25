Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty create history, become WR-2 in men's doubles
(Getty)
Reigning Asian Champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy climbed up a spot to achieve their all-time career-high rank of world no. 2 on Tuesday. The duo have won 3 BWF World Tour titles this year including Indonesia Open, Korea Open, and Swiss Open 2023.
Not just that, Satwik/Chirag are unbeaten in the last 10 matches on the BWF World Tour. This is the first time ever in the history of BWF rankings that an Indian pair has reached this high in the rankings and has a realistic chance to become WR-1 as well.
To their credit, they have not lost even a single final this year, including the Badminton Asia Championships. In the recent Korea open, they beat the WR-1 pair from Indonesia, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Arian Ardianto, in the final.
Scaling new peaks! 🚀🥳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 25, 2023
Proud of you boys 🤝
