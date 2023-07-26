Japan Open | PV Sindhu succumbs in first round, Srikanth & Prannoy to face off in pre-quarters

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

While Indian male shuttlers are coming up with decent performances here and there, it is form of two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, which is a big cause of worry. The 27-year-old once again perished in the first round of Japan Open, this time against Zhang Yi Man from China in straight games.

