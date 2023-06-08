Singapore Open | Priyanshu and Dhruv/Arjun lose second round matches

Fifth-seeded Satwik and Chirag lost to Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan in three games, 18-21, 21-14, and 18-21, in little over an hour. In a 66-minute match, Treesa and Gayatri gave it their all but fell short against Hong Kong's Ting Yeung Nga and Lam Yeung Pui, losing 14-21, 21-18, and 19-21.