Indonesia Open 2023 | HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu start with resounding wins
(AFP)
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy started their Indonesia Open campaign well as they recorded easy first-round wins over tough opponents. Sindhu beat local girl Gregoria Tunjung 21-19, 21-15, while Prannoy overcame Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-16, 21-14.
Sindhu, a two-time Olympics medalist, had lost in the first round in the last two tournaments but did really well to get past her nemesis. Interestingly, it is her first win over Tunjung in the last three outings, as she lost in the Madrid Masters final and Malaysian Masters semifinal.
In the first game, Sindhu had a slender 11-10 lead, but post that managed to close the game. This win also means that Sindhu has a favorable 8-2 record over Tunjung. But now she will be up against the third seed Tai Tzu Ying. The latter has an 18-5 record over the Indian.
On the other hand, the world no. 9 men's singles shuttler, Prannoy won against Nishimoto 21-16 21-14 in 50 minutes. He will be up against NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the round of 16. Unfortunately, the Indian women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were ousted in the first round losing to Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan. They lost 22-20 12-21 16-21 in a one-hour 12 minutes fight.