As Satwiksairaj/Chirag win Indonesia Open, Twitter celebrates
(Getty)
Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by winning the men's doubles title at the Indonesia Open here on Sunday, becoming the first from the country to do so. The pair got the better of World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18.
"We had prepared very well for this event. We knew the crowd will be supporting us. They have supported us all week. This has been an amazing week for us. We played amazing badminton today. We didn't have a good head-to-head record against them, so wanted to play one point at a time and it fetched the result for us," said Satwiksairaj after the match.
After the victory, Twitter too lauded their efforts, congratulating them on the big win. Here are some of the tweets:
Satwik and Chirag script history— Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) June 18, 2023
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty become the first Indian Doubles Pair to win a S1000 title ,as they register their first victory against Chia Soh in their ninth meeting
What a way and stage to break the egg pic.twitter.com/i2a0W2SsSm
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty— Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) June 18, 2023
S100 - Hyderabad Open
S300 - Syed Modi
S500 - Thailand Open and India Open
S750 - French Open
S1000 - Indonesia Open
H.I.S.T.O.R.I.C ❤️🇮🇳🥳— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) June 18, 2023
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have beaten their arch-nemesis from Malaysia, Aaron CHIA and SOH Wooi Yik, in the FINALS of the #IndonesiaOpen2023
This duo is 🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/SywYEPCHbu
Defeating the world no 1 ✅— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) June 18, 2023
Defeating the world champions ✅
1st Indians ever to win a World Tour 1000 title ✅
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty script history in style yet again#IndonesiaOpen #IndonesiaOpen2023
S1000 🥇 Indonesia Open 2023— Fer (@ferguzooooo) June 18, 2023
S750 🥇 French Open 2022
S500 🥇 India Open 2022
S300 🥇 Swiss Open 2023
S100 🥇 Hyderabad Open 2018
Lengkap nih?
Ladies and gentlement,
SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY/CHIRAG SHETTY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CtotiRgNlC
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the 2023 Indonesian Open men’s doubles champions!#IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/lq3x03tX1V— Subrat kumar (@padhiSubrat_k) June 18, 2023
Presenting you all the INDONESIA OPEN 2023 Men's Doubles Champions SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY AND CHIRAG SHETTY 🥇🥇#IndonesiaOpen2023 #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/CKUmbB7VRY— Shreya Jha (@shreya_jha_s2) June 18, 2023
SatChi have done it!— Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) June 18, 2023
A first BWF Super 1000 doubles title for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty!https://t.co/u5xlSsbWtk pic.twitter.com/61q9ZyAK6O
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty are the 1st Indians ever to win all tournaments from BWF Tour Super 100 to BWF World Tour Super 1000— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) June 18, 2023
2018
Hyderabad Open (100)
2019
Thailand Open (500)
2022
India Open (500)
French Open (750)
2023
Swiss Open (300)#IndonesiaOpen 1000