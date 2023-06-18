More Options

As Satwiksairaj/Chirag win Indonesia Open, Twitter celebrates

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by winning the men's doubles title at the Indonesia Open here on Sunday, becoming the first from the country to do so. The pair got the better of World Champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18.

"We had prepared very well for this event. We knew the crowd will be supporting us. They have supported us all week. This has been an amazing week for us. We played amazing badminton today. We didn't have a good head-to-head record against them, so wanted to play one point at a time and it fetched the result for us," said Satwiksairaj after the match.

After the victory, Twitter too lauded their efforts, congratulating them on the big win. Here are some of the tweets:

