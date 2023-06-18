Indonesia Open 2023 | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty create history, win first Super 1000 title

This win has established them as one of the best men's doubles pair in the world, and the points won here, could see them reach a career-high in their rankings. Meanwhile, this is their fifth title together on the BWF tour, having won the Syed Modi 300, Thailand Open 500, India Open 500, and French Open 750. Apart from that, they are also winners of the Thomas Cup, CWG, and bronze medalist at the World Championship.