Indonesia Open 2023 | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty create history, win first Super 1000 title
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Sunday as they became the first from the country to lift a Super 1000 title, at Indonesia Open. The duo beat the reigning world champs Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yika of Malaysia 21-17, 21-18 in two games.
Prior to this, they had beaten Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of Korea, 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semis. The final though proved to be a one-sided affair as the Indian duo looked in total command, and were men on a mission.
This win has established them as one of the best men's doubles pair in the world, and the points won here, could see them reach a career-high in their rankings. Meanwhile, this is their fifth title together on the BWF tour, having won the Syed Modi 300, Thailand Open 500, India Open 500, and French Open 750. Apart from that, they are also winners of the Thomas Cup, CWG, and bronze medalist at the World Championship.
