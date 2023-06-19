Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto secure women's doubles title at Nantes International Challenge 2023
(Senior Badminton National Championships)
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto of India defeated Chinese Taipei's Hung En-Tzu and Lin Yu-Pei in the final in straight games to earn their first women's doubles title at the Nantes International Challenge 2023 badminton competition.
In 31 minutes at the Salle Metropolitana de la Trocardaiare on Sunday evening, the Indian duo defeated their opponent 21-15, 21-14. In the BWF Women's Doubles standings, the Indian team is ranked 76th, while their opponents are 416th.
After falling behind 0-4 early on, the Indians rallied to level the game at 10 points each before scoring the next three points to grab the lead and go on to win the opening game 21-15.
The second game saw Ashwini and Tanisha in the attacking front and from a tie score of 3-3 they quickly took the lead by scoring seven straight points. As a result, they prevented their opponents from closing the gap and won the game 21–14.
Tanisha and K. Sai Pratheek, who advanced from the qualifiers to compete in the mixed doubles final, suffered a defeat to the Danish team of Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch, falling 21-14, 14-21, and 17-21 in 51 minutes.
On Saturday, Sameer Verma of India fell in straight games, 21-19, 21-16, against Arnaud Merkle of France in the men's singles quarterfinals. To win the championship, Merkle defeated Indonesian qualifier Jason Christ Alexander 21-18, 21-16.
Aditi Bhatt of India was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition after falling to Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei 21-19, 21-17. The Indonesian Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi defeated the Chinese Taipei player in the final on Sunday.