HS Prannoy to lead India challenge at Taipei Open
(Getty)
Star India shuttler HS Prannoy will lead the country's challenge at the Taipei Open, starting from Wednesday. The 30-year-old is seeded third here and will take on a qualifier in the opening round of the men's singles at the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
The Indian has had a decent run this year and won the Malaysia Masters Super 300 last month, and also made it to the semis of the Indonesia Open 1000 last week, losing to Viktor Axelsen eventually. Other Indians in the fray are Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, who will take on fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, Kiran George, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Mithun Manjunath, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian.
Meanwhile, Kodai Naraoka of Japan is the top seed in the men's singles draw, followed by Chou Tien Chen. As far as women's singles is concerned, it will be a chance for Saina Nehwal to regain her lost form. Also in action will be Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Tanya Hemanth.
Saina will play her first match against Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong. In the men's doubles, eight seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will lead India’s charge. Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy and Navaneeth Bokka and Priya Konjengbam will be seen in action in the mixed doubles.