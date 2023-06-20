HS Prannoy to lead India challenge at Taipei Open

The Indian has had a decent run this year and won the Malaysia Masters Super 300 last month, and also made it to the semis of the Indonesia Open 1000 last week, losing to Viktor Axelsen eventually. Other Indians in the fray are Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, who will take on fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, Kiran George, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Mithun Manjunath, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian.