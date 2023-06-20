Satwik/Chirag become world no. 3 in men's doubles, singles shuttlers also improve ranking
(AFP)
In a good week for Indian doubles players, a host of teams have made significant gains in the BWF rankings, following their title wins, and runners-up finishes. The highlight of all though, remains the entry of men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in top three of the world.
On Sunday, the duo beat reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Woo Yik in the final of the Indonesia Open 1000 and leapfrogged three spots to be world no.3 in the men's doubles category for the first time in their career. In the women's doubles, the top team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained static at the 16th, but there was a huge upward movement shown by Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.
The duo, who won the Nantes International Challenge, jumped 14 places to be at world no. 62 now. In the mixed doubles, after a win in the Denmark Masters, the relatively new team of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor jumped two spots to be world no. 33. The biggest improvement in the ranking was by Crasto and Sai Pratheek, who made it to the top 100 in the rankings.
In the men's singles, there was an improvement shown by all shuttlers. Lakshya Sen is the new world no. 18, while Kidambi Srikanth is at the 19th spot. Youngster Priyanshu Rajawat continues to get better and is at world no. 30 currently.
Same in the women's singles as PV Sindhu jumped two places to be at world no. 12.