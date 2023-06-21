Taipei Open 2023 | HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap cruise into pre-quarterfinals
(Reuters)
The Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap easily defeated their respective opponents on Wednesday to go into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Taipei Open. In the first round, world number nine Prannoy eliminated local shuttler Lin Yu-Hsien 21-11 21-10 in under 26 minutes.
Prannoy, the third seed, will next play the victor of the men's singles match between Chen Chi Ting and Tommy Sugiarto. Kashyap, a former gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games, defeated Germany's Samuel Hsiao with ease, 21-15, 21-16. In the pre-quarterfinals, he will compete against Su Li Yang, a local favourite.
However, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian's journey came to an end when he was defeated by Japanese shuttler Kanta Tsunyama, the sixth seed. In his men's singles opening-round match, Subramanian showed some fight in the first game but was comprehensively outplayed in the second. He lost 13-21, 5-21.
The six levels of the BWF World Tour are World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300. The BWF Tour Super 100 level is another event level that awards ranking points. These competitions each provide various prize money and ranking points.