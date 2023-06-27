HS Prannoy becomes world no. 8, Sikki Reddy/ Rohan Kapoor move up in mixed doubles

Meanwhile, there was no change in the men's doubles ranking of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/ MR Arjun, who are at no. 3 and 25, respectively. Similar was the case in women's doubles, where Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained in the 16th position. The new team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto went up a place at 61st.