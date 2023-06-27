HS Prannoy becomes world no. 8, Sikki Reddy/ Rohan Kapoor move up in mixed doubles
(ANI)
India's top shuttler HS Prannoy moved to world no.8 in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday, while Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth dropped a spot each to be 19th and 20th, respectively. In the recently concluded Taipei Open, none of the Indians could come up with a solid show.
In women's singles, PV Sindhu remained static at world no. 12, while Saina Nehwal gained a spot to be world no. 30. The biggest upward movement was shown by Ruthvika Shivani, who gained four places to be world no. 67.
Meanwhile, there was no change in the men's doubles ranking of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/ MR Arjun, who are at no. 3 and 25, respectively. Similar was the case in women's doubles, where Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained in the 16th position. The new team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto went up a place at 61st.
In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy moved up a place to be at 32nd position.
