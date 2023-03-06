Pramod Bhagat wins silver in Spanish Para Badminton
(Twitter)
In the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023 on Sunday, Pramod Bhagat was content to take home a silver in the singles competition and a bronze in the mixed doubles.
The 34-year-old lost to Daniel Bethell of England in 58 minutes while playing in the singles SL3 division, 6-21, 18-21. Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, who participated in XD SL3-SU5, lost to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the mixed doubles semifinal 17-21 13-21 and were forced to settle for third place.
In the quarterfinals of the men's doubles competition, Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who participated in the MD SU5 division, lost to the Indian team of Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar 20-22 21-12 20-22. Lucas Mazur of France defeated Sukant, who participated in SL4, 13-21, 10-21.
🇮🇳 Para Badminton team concluded 2️⃣nd tournament of Paris 2024 Paralympics Qualification Race - Spanish Para Badminton International in Toledo, 🇪🇸 with 🔟 medals including 4️⃣ 🥇 medals. 🥳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 6, 2023
