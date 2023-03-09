Twitter unimpressed as Lakshya Sen handed first-round loss by France's Christo Popov

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Twitter)

Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen started his senior career with a bang as he won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship, and followed it up with a gold at CWG 2022. But his recent form has been worrying, to say the least, and has crashed in the first rounds on two occasions this year.