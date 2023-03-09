Twitter unimpressed as Lakshya Sen handed first-round loss by France's Christo Popov
(Twitter)
Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen started his senior career with a bang as he won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship, and followed it up with a gold at CWG 2022. But his recent form has been worrying, to say the least, and has crashed in the first rounds on two occasions this year.
This time around, at the German Open 2023, Sen lost to the world no. 41 Christo Popov in straight games 21-19, 21-16. This was his second defeat to Popov in seven meetings. This loss also brought about an end to India's campaign in the competition.
Meanwhile, his performance was not appreciated much by ardent fans across the world. Here are some of the reactions:
Sad
Christo Popov upsets 6th seed Lakshya Sen in the opening round of the BWF 300 German Open.#badminton pic.twitter.com/Hp6s2jecl9— M.Sudharshan (@msudh98) March 8, 2023
True
Lakshya Sen's downfall is catastrophic. https://t.co/iuvN7XSFLY— Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) March 8, 2023
They were horrible
India performed badly at German Open Badminton 2023 with 6th seed Lakshya Sen losing 1st round match to Popov of France. M Manjunath also lost men's singles 1st round match to Loh K Y in 3 sets. Tasnim Mir & M Bansod also make exit from women's singles event in 1st round matches. pic.twitter.com/3E3SbVJKuB— Naresh Kumar (@NareshK86614930) March 9, 2023
Come back stronger
@lakshya_sen Upset with your recent performances! Put full efforts and avoid leaving doubtful line calls snd play on merit & your inbuilt strength. Best of luck fir future endeavours!— HARISH (@ChoudhriHarish) March 9, 2023
Is he?
Lakshya Sen is disappointing every tournament being a top-ranked Indian men's badminton player.— Veemala (@veemala33) March 8, 2023
Rough times
Lakshya sen was German open finalist previous year... This year he has crashed out in the first round... Surely going through a bad patch— Shabdabhedi Mango Reddy🪷 (@themangoindian) March 8, 2023
Seems so
Seems like we have seen every bit of Lakshya Sen in quiet a short period..#GermanOpen2023 #lakshyasen #Badminton— Aman Kumar Singh (@rajputaman22) March 8, 2023
Disappointing
lakshya sen's 1st round match loss is "Dissapointing" news of the day!!! #GermanOpenSuper300 #Badminton— Sports Desk (@Shuvo10976159) March 8, 2023
Good question
Will Lakshya Sen qualify for Paris Olympics?— Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) March 8, 2023