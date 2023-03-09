More Options

Twitter unimpressed as Lakshya Sen handed first-round loss by France's Christo Popov

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen started his senior career with a bang as he won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship, and followed it up with a gold at CWG 2022. But his recent form has been worrying, to say the least, and has crashed in the first rounds on two occasions this year.

This time around, at the German Open 2023, Sen lost to the world no. 41 Christo Popov in straight games 21-19, 21-16. This was his second defeat to Popov in seven meetings. This loss also brought about an end to India's campaign in the competition.

Meanwhile, his performance was not appreciated much by ardent fans across the world. Here are some of the reactions:

Sad

True

They were horrible

Come back stronger

Is he?

Rough times

Seems so

Disappointing

Good question

