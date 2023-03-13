All England Open Badminton Championship | Draws, Indian matches, and where to watch
The All England Open, one of badminton's most renowned championships ever, begins March 14-19 in Birmingham, England. The BWF World Tour's second Super 1000 tournament in 2023 will include all of the best stars, with 32 players and pairs fighting for titles in all five disciplines.
As the tournament starts on Tuesday, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen will be the favourite to lift the title, coming in as the defending champion as well. As for the Indians, they have been struggling for form this year, but the likes of KIdambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen will battle it out for the top honours.
On the other hand, the women's singles section looks balanced, with Japan's Akane Yamaguchi entering as the top seed. India's best bet in any competition, PV Sindhu will enter the tournament unseeded and will have to play out of her skin to really reach the medal rounds. There would be Saina Nehwal too in the tournament, but not much is expected from her, unfortunately.
In the men's doubles, there is some hope in the form of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun. But both the teams are coming back after injury layoffs and would be tough for them to cope with the pressure. Once again, Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand will be India's flag-bearers in the women's doubles, and have a lot of points to defend here, as they are the semi-finalists from the last year.
India first round matches
Men's Singles
HS Prannoy vs Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei)
Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)
Srikanth Kidambi vs Toma Junior Popov (France)
Women's Singles
PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man (China)
Saina Nehwal vs Han Yue (China)
Men's Doubles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs TBA
MR Arjun & Dhruv Kapila vs Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang (China)
Women's Doubles
Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul & Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand)
Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam vs Baek Ha Na & Lee So Hee (South Korea)
Mixed Doubles
Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs Mark Lamsfuss & Isabel Lohau (Germany)
When and where to watch
BWF TV, the BWF's official YouTube channel, will offer live coverage of the All England Open in 2023. It will also be available on VootSelect and JioCinema.