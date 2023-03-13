All England Open Badminton Championship | Draws, Indian matches, and where to watch

In the men's doubles, there is some hope in the form of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun. But both the teams are coming back after injury layoffs and would be tough for them to cope with the pressure. Once again, Treesa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand will be India's flag-bearers in the women's doubles, and have a lot of points to defend here, as they are the semi-finalists from the last year.