All England Badminton 2023 | Saina Nehwal withdraws, huge boost for Satwik/Chirag as the Minions also pull out

According to the All England website and a report in Indian Express, the top men's doubles team from India, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play against fellow countrymen Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala in the tournament's opening round. Sukamuljo withdrew from All England 2023 due to health reasons. In their previous 11 matches, Satwik and Chirag from India had never defeated the Minions.