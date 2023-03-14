China Masters 2023 | Indian teenagers Tanya Hemanth and Meiraba Luwang Maisnam in focus

A second-string young Indian side will compete in China since top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Lakshya Sen will be competing at the All England Open in Birmingham. In the women's singles competition at the BWF Super 100 tournament, Tanya Hemanth, 19, will start as the top seed, and her countryman Meiraba Luwang Maisnam will start as the second seed.

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam will begin his campaign in the men's singles second round. The Manipuri shuttler, 20, has won four International Challenge competitions, including the 2021 Latvia International, 2021 Bulgarian International, 2022 Iran Fajr International, and 2022 India Maharashtra International Challenge.

Tarun Reddy Katam will face Korakrit Laotrakul of Thailand in the opening round of the other men's singles competitions. Chinese Taipean Chang Shih-chieh will square off against Shubhankar Dey. In the meantime, Chirag Sen will start off against fellow countryman S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian.

The first opponent for Sathish Kumar Karunakaran will be Alwi Farhan of Indonesia. In the first round, Anirudh Janardhanan will compete against a qualifier. The only Indian competing in the men's singles qualifiers is Saahas Kumar P, who will take on Linden Wang of the USA. The qualifying games begin on Tuesday (March 14).

Tanya Hemanth, who took first place in the Iran Fajr International earlier this year, will play Malaysian Ho Yen Mei in the women's singles opening round.

Where to watch?

Matches from the China Masters 2023 may be seen live on BWF TV, the official YouTube station of the badminton world federation.

Men’s singles

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, Tarun Reddy Katam, Subhankar Dey, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Chirag Sen, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Anirudh Janardhanan

Women’s singles

Tanya Hemanth, Akshaya Annamalairaja, Shruthika Senthil

Men’s doubles

Chirag Sen/Dhruv Rawat