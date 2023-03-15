2023 All England Open | Lakshya Sen gets past Chou Tien Chen, HS Prannoy in next round too
(Twitter)
India had a decent start to the All England Open 2023 as HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen posted victories in straight games in Birmingham on Tuesday. While Prannoy beat world no.24 Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 22-20, Sen beat world no.5 Hong Kong's Chou Tien Chen 21-18, 21-19 in the first round.
Prannoy, after the victory in the opening round, will face the third seed, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. He displayed fine form right from the start of the match but had a few unforced errors too in both games, which reflects in the scoreline too. Later in the day, last year's finalist, Sen dug deep to get past Tien Chen.
The Indian had a slow start in the match but made sure he wrapped up the first game eventually. At one point, the scores were tied at 10-10 in the second game, but Sen took away the match from there. He will now face Anders Antonsen in the next round.
On Wednesday, Kidambi Srikanth will be seen in action, who is yet to win a match in 2023. He will be up against France's world No. 25 Toma Popov in round 1 of men’s singles. On the other hand, PV Sindhu will open her campaign against China’s Zhang Yi Man.
In the men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will meet compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will face Xiang Yu Ren and Qiang Tan.