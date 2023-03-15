WATCH | Lakshya Sen shows impressive defensive skills against Chou Tien Chen
(Twitter)
India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen started well at the All England Open Badminton Championships, as he beat Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in the first round 21-18, 21-19. He showed once again why he is regarded as one of the best in the world, with a solid mixture of attacking and defensive shots.
Even though Lakshya Sen hasn't had the best of 2023 so far, but on Tuesday, in the match against world no.5 Chou Tien Chen, he showed why he remains India's best bet in the competition. He got past Tien Chen relatively easily, which could give him a lot of confidence.
He looked in complete control of the match right from the start and didn't give any opportunity to his opponent to make a comeback. In short, it was total domination. In one of the points played in the second game, he showed exactly that.
Tien Chen served one close to the net, and Sen jumped to the net for a return. By then he had gotten into an awkward position but somehow managed to get in a return. There were two more times in this rally where Tien Chen could have won the point, if not for Sen's tenacity. In the end the Indian played a cross-court smash to win the point.
Work of art ✨@lakshya_sen | @YonexAllEngland #AllEngland2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/WlrtsvPcVv— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 15, 2023