Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand enter All England Open semis again

The only Indians alive in the competition now, Treesa and Gayatri will now face South Korea's Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee next. They have notched up some great wins this year which would do their confidence a world of good. At the start of the tournament, they had stunned seventh-seeded Thais Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Ravindra Prajongjai and then, former world No. 1 pair from Japan Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.