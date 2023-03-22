Lakshya Sen plummets to world no. 25, other Indians fall too
Lakshya Sen, the winner of the Commonwealth Games 2022, dropped six spots and left the top 20 in the BWF's most recent men's singles rankings, which were released on Tuesday. Sen dropped to position 25 in the All England Championship after being eliminated in the second round itself.
The 21-year-old Sen, who in November of last year attained a world ranking of six, a career-high, hasn't been in the best of form as she exited the Malaysia Open, India Open, and German Open early. Sen enjoyed a scorching start to the season last year on the European circuit, winning the India Open and making it to the finals at Germany and All England.
HS Prannoy remained in place at ninth, while Kidambi Srikanth returned to the top 20 after moving up two spots. PV Sindhu maintained her position at ninth in the women's singles competition, but Saina Nehwal, who had missed the All England Championships, fell five spots to 32nd.
The men's team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained in sixth place, but the women's team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fell one spot to be in 18th place, despite reaching the semifinals last week.