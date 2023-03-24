Swiss Open 2023 | India's poor show continues, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy exit

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, defeated Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland on Wednesday to begin her women's singles campaign. Meanwhile, France's Christo Popov, an unseeded opponent, defeated world No. 9 and fifth-seeded HS Prannoy 21-8, 21-8. Prannoy advanced into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday by defeating Shi Yu Qi of China, who had finished second at the All England Open.