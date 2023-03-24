Swiss Open 2023 | India's poor show continues, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy exit
(Getty)
During the Swiss Open 2023 in Basel, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu forfeited the women's singles match, while HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth lost the men's singles match. In a fiercely contested round of 16 match, Putri Kusuma Wardani defeated defending champion PV Sindhu 21-15, 12-21, 21-18.
PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, defeated Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland on Wednesday to begin her women's singles campaign. Meanwhile, France's Christo Popov, an unseeded opponent, defeated world No. 9 and fifth-seeded HS Prannoy 21-8, 21-8. Prannoy advanced into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday by defeating Shi Yu Qi of China, who had finished second at the All England Open.
In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Mithun Manjunath both lost in the round of 16. The 20th-ranked player in the world according to the most recent badminton rankings, Kidambi Srikanth, lost against Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong 22-20, 21-17. Earlier, Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei defeated Mithun Manjunath 21-19, 21-19, causing him to lose his match.
Nevertheless, in the men's doubles, the second-seeded Indian team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee to win 21-12, 17-21, and 28-26 to progress to the quarterfinals. The pair is the final Indian challenger at the Swiss Open badminton competition this year.