2023 Swiss Open | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter finals of men's doubles
(Twitter)
Indian men's doubles badminton team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the finals of the Swiss Open 2023, after defeating Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. The Indians beat the world no.8 pair 21-15, 17-21, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament.
Now Satwik and Chirag will play the world No. 21 Chinese pair of Tan Qiang and Ren Xiang Yu for their first title of the year. As far as their match in the semis is concerned, they led the first game at the mid-interval 11-8. From there on the Indian pair wrapped up the first game.
Playing from the other side was a bit difficult as now the Indians were under pressure and lost the second game. Later the third game proved to be an easy affair as the Indians wrapped up the game in only 69 minutes. This was Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s third win against Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in their sixth meeting.
If Satwik and Chirag manage to win the final on Sunday, this would be India's first title this year, by any player. It has been a disappointing year on the court for the Indians till now.