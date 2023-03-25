Groups for Sudirman Cup announced, India pitted against Malaysia and Taipei
(BAI Twitter)
2023 hasn't been the best for the Indian badminton players and the horrific story continues, as the team was handed a tough draw in the 2023 Sudirman Cup. India is placed in Group C alongside Malaysia, Taipei, and Australia, and has been seeded ninth in the competition, lowest among top nations.
The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with each tie consisting of five matches: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. Meanwhile, China is the most successful team in the tournament, having won the championship 13 times.
On the other hand, Indonesia was the first-ever winner of the tournament in 1989. South Korea went on to lift the title in 1991, 1993, 2003, and 2017. India has just managed to make it to the quarters on two occasions -- 2011 and 2017.
Group A: China, Denmark, Singapore, Egypt
Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Canada
Group C: Malaysia, Taipei, India, Australia
Group D: Japan, Korea, France, England