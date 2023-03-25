Groups for Sudirman Cup announced, India pitted against Malaysia and Taipei

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (BAI Twitter)

2023 hasn't been the best for the Indian badminton players and the horrific story continues, as the team was handed a tough draw in the 2023 Sudirman Cup. India is placed in Group C alongside Malaysia, Taipei, and Australia, and has been seeded ninth in the competition, lowest among top nations.

