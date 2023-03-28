2023 Madrid Masters | Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu to lead India challenge

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu, ranked No. 9 in badminton, is seeded second, behind local favourite and the winner of Rio 2016, Carolina Marin. Sindhu will take on one of the victors of the qualifiers in the first match.

Former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal, currently ranked 32nd, will have a challenging first match against Thailand's third-seeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan, currently rated No. 12. Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal's husband and a Commonwealth Games gold medalist from 2014, will begin his men's singles campaign in the preliminary round.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth, the Thomas Cup champion of India, is seeded fifth. In his opening round, he will face Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin, ranked 32nd in the world. Lakshya Sen, the men's shuttler from India with the No. 9 ranking in the world and the Commonwealth Games winner, have both opted to forgo the competition.

The world No. 6 men's doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will lead India's assault. The second-seeded Indian duo is still on a high after winning the Swiss Open. They will compete against the Japanese team of Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei, ranked No. 41 in the world.

Where to watch

The official YouTube station of the Badminton World Federation, BWF TV, will carry live coverage of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023 competitions.

India squad

Men’s singles

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Mithun Manjunath, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod

Men’s doubles

Krishna Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Women’s doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat K

Mixed doubles

Qualifiers: B Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa