Madrid Masters 2023 | Priyanshu Rajawat advances to the main draw

Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley of Scotland ranked No. 41 in the world in men's doubles, were upset by MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in the round of 32 by scores of 16-21, 21-17, and 21-12. The world No. 36 badminton team from Chinese Taipei, Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei will then compete against the Indian team. In contrast, Krishna Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala wasted a promising start and fell to Andreas Sondergaard and Jesper Toft of Denmark in the round of 32, losing 24-22, 19-21, and 19-21.