PV Sindhu slips out of top 10 in BWF rankings after 2016
(Twitter)
In the most recent BWF rankings released on Tuesday, double Olympic medalist P V Sindhu fell outside the top 10 after failing to successfully defend her women's singles championship at last week's Swiss Open. She has been struggling for form ever since she made a comeback after an injury.
PV Sindhu has had trouble this season since getting back into the game after a protracted injury layoff, dropping two spots to the 11th slot with 60,448 points. The 27-year-old, a former world champion with a career-high global ranking of number 2, has remained in the top 10 since November 2016. In August 2013, she made her maiden appearance in the top 10.
In the men's singles, HS Prannoy remained at position ninth in the world rankings, while Kidambi Srikanth fell to position twenty-one, and Lakshya Sen was positioned at twenty-five.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Swiss Open champions, stayed at six, consolidating the spot even further, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the top-ranked women's doubles team, remained static at 18th in women's doubles. In the mixed doubles, the pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar too slipped two places to be ranked 28th in the world.