2023 Madrid Masters | Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu make it to quarters
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved into the quarterfinals of the Madrid Masters 2023 with straight wins on Thursday. While Sindhu got the better of Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-16, 21-14, Srikanth beat compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-15, 21-12 to enter the next round.
This is the first quarter-final appearance for both Sindhu and Srikanth this year. Sindhu has been struggling for form ever since her return to the circuit after a long injury layoff and crossed the second-round hurdle after a long time. Now the 27-year-old, who slipped out of the top 10 for the first time since November 2016, will take on Denmark Mia Blichfeldt on Friday.
On the other hand, Srikanth will take on the top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the last eight match. The latter was given a walkover by France’s Arnaud Merkle in their second-round contest. Other Indians in the fray, Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat crashed out of the competition after losing their respective matches.
George lost to Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen 17-21, 12-21 in 31 minutes, while Rajawat went down 14-21, 15-21 to Toma Junior Popov of France. All quarters will be played on Friday.