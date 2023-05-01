Saina Nehwal to skip Asian Games trials due to injury concerns

Saina missed the tryouts for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in January due to ongoing ailments. She was also absent from the Commonwealth Games trials the previous year. Meanwhile, For the Asian Games, BAI had directly chosen double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu (World No. 11), HS Prannoy (World No. 9), men's team Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (World No. 6), and women's team Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (World No. 19), "based on their placing in the BWF Top 20 ranking list as of April 18".