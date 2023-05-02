Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty attain career-best ranking of world no. 5 after Badminton Asia Championship win
(AFP)
After their recent gold-medal winning performance at the Badminton Asia Championship 2023, the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have attained their career-best ranking of world no.5. They jumped one spot in the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday.
In the finals of the championship, they got the better of Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yei 16-21, 21-17, 21-19. Now they are the best-placed Indians across any category. On the other hand, another pair, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun too gained four spots to be ranked 23rd in the world.
In the men's singles rankings, HS Prannoy stayed static at the 9th spot, while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen gained a position each to be at 22nd and 23rd, respectively. Mithun Manjunath leapfrogged five positions, to be world no. 41 now.
Meanwhile, in the women's singles, the fall of PV Sindhu continued, as she slipped to world no. 12. Tanya Hemanth showed the most improvement in ranking, to be at the 55th spot. In the women's doubles, the team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand climbed two spots and reached world no. 17.