Team India crash out of Sudirman Cup 2023 in first round
(AFP)
The Indian badminton team was knocked out of the Sudirman Cup in the first round itself after they went down without a fight against Malaysia in the second Group C match on Monday. On the first day, the team lost 4-1 against Chinese Taipei, where all the top players lost their matches.
PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, both disappointed, in their respective matches. While the former world no.1 Srikanth lost to world no.8 Lee Zii Jia in straight games 16-21, 11-21, Sindhu lost against world no. 30 Goh n three games. In the mixed doubles, the new team of Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa lost against the No. 8 pair of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 16-21, 17-21 in 35 minutes.
The biggest shock of the day came from Sindhu, as she could not bring out her best game against the little-known Malaysian and lost 21-14, 10-21, 20-22. This result meant that India would not progress into the quarters.
Now Malaysia and Chinese Taipei are the two teams who will go through the last eight from Group C.
