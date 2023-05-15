Team India crash out of Sudirman Cup 2023 in first round

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (AFP)

The Indian badminton team was knocked out of the Sudirman Cup in the first round itself after they went down without a fight against Malaysia in the second Group C match on Monday. On the first day, the team lost 4-1 against Chinese Taipei, where all the top players lost their matches.