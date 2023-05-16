HS Prannoy and Tressa/Gayatri attain career-best rankings
(Reuters)
Despite losing badly at the Sudirman Cup 2023, a host of Indians made solid gains in the weekly BWF rankings released on Tuesday. Veteran HS Prannoy attained a career-best ranking of world no. 7 and remains the only Indian in the top 10 of the men's singles category.
He jumped two spots, and is at 66, 147 points now. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth swapped places with each other, to be placed at 22nd and 23, respectively. B Sai Praneeth, who has been woefully out of form in the last two years, gained two spots to be at 51st.
The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also achieved their career-best ranking, after they jumped two spots, to be at 15th now. They have shown decent form this year and had managed to reach the All England semis, for the second time, on the trot.
In the women's singles, PV Sindhu gained a spot to be 11th in the world. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, the former world no.1, remained static at 36th. Malvika Bansod gained some points to be at 40th now. On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fell two spots, and are in 7th position now.