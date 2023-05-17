Sudirman Cup 2023 | India win 4-1 against Australia, end disappointing campaign

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India's poor campaign at the Sudirman Cup 2023 has finally come to an end, as the team signed off with a 4-1 win over the Aussies on Wednesday. The win was rather inconsequential, as they had surrendered meekly to Chinese Taipei 4-1, and Malaysia 5-0 at the start of the tournament.

