Sudirman Cup 2023 | India win 4-1 against Australia, end disappointing campaign
(Getty)
India's poor campaign at the Sudirman Cup 2023 has finally come to an end, as the team signed off with a 4-1 win over the Aussies on Wednesday. The win was rather inconsequential, as they had surrendered meekly to Chinese Taipei 4-1, and Malaysia 5-0 at the start of the tournament.
The tie started with the mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek K and Tanisha Crasto losing their battle against Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville in a three-game thriller 21-17, 14-21, 18-21. HS Prannoy, who achieved his career-best ranking on Tuesday, then equalised with a win over Jack Yu 21-8, 21-8, in a one-sided match.
In the third match, youngster Anupama Upadhyaya was clinical to defeat Tiffany Ho 21-16, 21-18. The Indians sealed the tie when the men’s doubles pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila beat Ricky Tang and Rayne Wang 21-11, 21-12. Finally, it was the turn of the women's doubles team of Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa to post a win over Kaitlyn Ea and Angela Yu 21-19, 21-13.
With this win, India finished third in Group C, behind Chinese Taipei and Malaysia. Meanwhile, Australia finished last having lost all the matches.
Tanisha/Ashwini register win as #TeamIndia conclude #SudirmanCupFinals campaign with a 4️⃣-1️⃣ win over Australia 👏
