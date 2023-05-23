Sameer Verma gains big in BWF rankings after Slovenia Open win

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila too showed an improvement of one place and are 22nd in the world now. As far as the women's doubles is concerned, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained static at world no. 15. The new team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto showed major improvement in the rankings, and broke into top-90 by taking a leap of 23 placed. They are at the 89th spot.