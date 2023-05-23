Sameer Verma gains big in BWF rankings after Slovenia Open win
(Twitter/ BWF)
After achieving his career-best ranking of world no.7 last week, HS Prannoy has fallen spots at world no. 9 this week. But he still remains the best-placed Indian in the men's singles, with Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen at 22nd and 23rd, respectively.
But it was a day of resurgence for Sameer Verma, who after winning the Slovenia Open, jumped 15 sports, to be placed at 42nd now. A silver medal for the mixed doubles team of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy also meant that they climbed up four spots, to be 35th in the world in the latest BWF rankings.
Unfortunately, the decline of double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu continued, as she fell two places to world no. 13. Tanya Hemanth was the biggest gainer in the singles, as she rose four places to be ranked 48th. In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty continued to shine for the country, as they attained their career-best ranking of 5th, once again.
MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila too showed an improvement of one place and are 22nd in the world now. As far as the women's doubles is concerned, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained static at world no. 15. The new team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto showed major improvement in the rankings, and broke into top-90 by taking a leap of 23 placed. They are at the 89th spot.
