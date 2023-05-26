2023 Malaysia Masters | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy enter semis

On the other hand, Prannoy will be up against Christian Adinata of Indonesia, who is ranked 57th in the world. The latter beat Srikanth 16-21, 21-16, 21-11 on Friday. As far as Sindhu's quarters match is concerned, she showed good form in the first game and had no difficulty in clinching it. But the Chinese girl gave the Indian, a run for her money, as the match went close. Interestingly, Sindhu had lost to the same opponent at the All England Open this year.