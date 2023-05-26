2023 Malaysia Masters | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy enter semis
(Getty)
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy progressed to the semis of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament on Friday. Both the players registered hard-fought, three-game victories over their opponents, while Kidambi Srikanth lost his quarters match unexpectedly.
Sindhu won against China's lower-ranked Yi Man Zhang 21-16, 13-21, 22-20, while Prannoy won 25-23, 18-21, 21-13 against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan. She will now face world number nine Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia, who has been in sensational form this season. Not only that, she had beaten the Indian at the Madrid Open finals in straight games in April.
On the other hand, Prannoy will be up against Christian Adinata of Indonesia, who is ranked 57th in the world. The latter beat Srikanth 16-21, 21-16, 21-11 on Friday. As far as Sindhu's quarters match is concerned, she showed good form in the first game and had no difficulty in clinching it. But the Chinese girl gave the Indian, a run for her money, as the match went close. Interestingly, Sindhu had lost to the same opponent at the All England Open this year.
Prannoy and Nishimoto played a close match as well. In the first game, the Indian somehow edged ahead at 25-23. From there on the match went in the third game, with Prannoy closing it at 21-13.
(With PTI inputs)