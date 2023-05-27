2023 Malaysia Masters | HS Prannoy in finals, PV Sindhu falters against Tunjung
(Reuters)
It turned out to be a great day for Indian shuttler HS Prannoy as he made it to the final of Malaysia Masters 2023 on Saturday after Indonesia's Christian Adinata retired during the first game. But things did not go well for PV Sindhu, who lost her semis match against Tunjung GM.
Even when the Indonesian got injured, Prannoy was leading 19-17. Eventually, Adinata had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair. Interestingly, the Indian had raced to an 11-1 lead, as per reports, but a spate of unforced errors saw Adinata claw back into the match.
He will either face Lin Chu Yi of Chinese Taipei or China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final on Sunday. On the other hand, Sindhu had to be content with a semi-final place finish, as she lost to Tunjung GM. The Indian lost 21-14, 21-17 easily, in a match dominated by her opponent. This was only the second time that Tunjung had beaten Sindhu, with her first win coming in Madrid Open final.
Meanwhile, Malaysia Masters 500 will also serve as the first tournament for the qualifying cycle of the 2024 Olympics.
Prannoy HS reaches his first Malaysia Masters final‼️🥳🎉— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 27, 2023
19-17* Adinata 🇮🇩 retires midway due to an injury
We wish him a speedy recovery 🙌
📸: @badmintonphoto#MalaysiaMasters2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/ShdkWFmSnt