WATCH | HS Prannoy rushes towards injured Christian Adinata during 2023 Malaysia Masters semis
(Twitter/BAI)
India's Prannoy HS reached his first Malaysia Masters final after an unfortunate injury to Indonesia's Christian Adinata in the first game, with the scoreline reading 19-17. Last year, Prannoy reached semi-finals but couldn't go through while this time he went one step ahead and entered the finals.
Prannoy, for the most part of the match, looked in complete control and was dictating terms against his opponent. At one stage, he was leading 11-1 in the game, but a few unforced errors in the latter part, saw Adinata equalise at 17-17. From there on, it could have been anyone's game, but Prannoy took a two-point lead again before the match was suspended.
Meanwhile, Adinata, who had entered the match with a strapped knee, looked to be in excruciating pain as he lay on the court, and had to be eventually taken off in a wheelchair. Prannoy displayed exemplary sportsmanship and rushed to his opponent for immediate help.
