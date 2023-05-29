WATCH | HS Prannoy has a priceless reaction after winning first title in six years
(Getty)
Top Indian shuttler HS Prannoy beat China's Weng Hong Yang 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 final on Sunday. This happens to be Prannoy's first Super 500 title win, and his first singles title in over six years, with his last coming at the US Open 2017.
All-in-all, it was a great tournament for the 30-year-old, as he beat the likes of Kenta Nishimoto, and reigning All-England champion Li Shi Feng in the quarterfinals and pre-quarterfinals, respectively. In the semis, he was up against Christian Adinata of Indonesia, with the latter forfeiting the match due to an injury.
As far as the final is concerned, it was a rather tight match against the little-known Chinese, as both the players were neck-to-neck till the end of the match. In the third game, the Chinese player led 2-5 at one point, but Prannoy made a sensational comeback to make it 9-9. Then scores were again tied at 18-18, but the Indian closed the match from there.
As soon as he won the last point of the match, his reaction was priceless. He first looked in disbelief, and then finally raised his hands in the air and acknowledged the crowds cheering for him. He also went and hugged the coach, RMV Gurusaidutt soon after.
