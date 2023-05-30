2023 Thailand Open | Sameer Verma, Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha enter main draw

Prior to this, he got walkovers from Indonesia’s Christian Adinata and Spain’s Luis Enrique Penalver. He will now face Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in the opening round of the main draw. On the other hand, George, the winner of the 2022 Odisha Open, beat Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 21-14, 21-18 and Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-10, 21-14 to make it to the main draw.