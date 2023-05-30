PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth look for consistency at Thailand Open Super 500

If Sindhu succeeds, she will likely battle against China's sixth-seeded Wang Zhi Yi, and if Srikanth succeeds, he would have to face China's third-seeded Shi Yu Qi. Lakshya Sen, who dropped out of the top 20 after a terrible run this season, will face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in the opening match. Last week, Sen was defeated in three games by Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long.