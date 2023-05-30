PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth look for consistency at Thailand Open Super 500
(Getty)
The Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament starts here on Tuesday, and renowned Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will aim for consistency after a respectable performance in Malaysia. The two will want to go further in the draw to keep their chances of winning championship alive.
Srikanth finished a quarterfinal result in Kuala Lumpur, while Sindhu reached the semis last week. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu was on the verge of ending her championship curse as she advanced to the Madrid Spain Masters finals, while Srikanth has battled ever since his incredible run to the Thomas Cup win last year.
The 27-year-old from Hyderabad, who dropped two spots this week to the world number 13, will play Michelle Li of Canada in the opening round, while Srikanth will will face Malaysia Masters finalist Weng Hong Yang of China.
If Sindhu succeeds, she will likely battle against China's sixth-seeded Wang Zhi Yi, and if Srikanth succeeds, he would have to face China's third-seeded Shi Yu Qi. Lakshya Sen, who dropped out of the top 20 after a terrible run this season, will face Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in the opening match. Last week, Sen was defeated in three games by Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long.
Priyanshu Rajawat, who won the Orleans Masters, will compete this week when he plays Malaysian Ng Tze Yong in the first round. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's best doubles team, will return to action this week when they play France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar after missing the Malaysia Masters.